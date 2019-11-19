Medford is inviting local organizations to apply for grants it will be awarding this coming year with funds provided by the Encore Boston Harbor casino.
Through a Surrounding Community agreement the city reached with the casino owner Wynn Resorts, the firm will be providing Medford with $125,000 annually to use for community needs.
A five-person committee appointed by outgoing Mayor Stephanie M. Burke will distribute grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 from this year’s casino payment.
To be eligible to receive funds, applicants must be registered nonprofits that serve Medford residents. Any funding awarded would have to go towards its services provided in the city; any portion of the $125,000 that is not awarded will be placed into a reserve account for use in future years.
For more information or to apply, go to medfordma.org and search for “Community Fund.” The fund committee consists of Burke (who will be succeeded next year by Breanna Lungo-Koehn); City Council President John Falco; School Committee Vice Chair Kathy Kreatz; Neil Osborne, director of Medford’s Human Diversity Office; and Erin Rafferty, a Medford resident who is CEO of the nonprofit Wonderfund.
