Medford is inviting local organizations to apply for grants it will be awarding this coming year with funds provided by the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Through a Surrounding Community agreement the city reached with the casino owner Wynn Resorts, the firm will be providing Medford with $125,000 annually to use for community needs.

A five-person committee appointed by outgoing Mayor Stephanie M. Burke will distribute grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 from this year’s casino payment.