A Special Town Meeting in Milton on Dec. 2 will address a budget shortfall caused by an unanticipated increase of almost $820,000 in the town’s contract for solid waste disposal and recycling.

Town Meeting members also will decide whether to add an associate member to the planning board. And a citizen’s petition asks Town Meeting to set a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit at the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road.

In its report, the town’s Warrant Committee noted that in the next fiscal year, Milton will have to deal with continued “dramatic” increases in the cost of recycling and waste disposal, as well as higher health insurance premiums for municipal employees. The town also faces the costs of reconstructing aging firehouses and dealing with growing student enrollment, the report said.