The upgrades to the station, located on the Framingham/Worcester line, will include installing two elevators, two accessible ramps, and three new stairways. The ground level train platforms will be replaced with full-length, high-level platforms to make passenger boardings easier, safer, and faster, officials said.

Daniel O’Connell and Sons was selected to undertake the project. The state is expected in December to issue the firm a notice to proceed with the work.

The existing pedestrian bridge will also be replaced, the canopies will be rebuilt, bicycle parking will be provided, and better signage and emergency lighting will be installed. Drainage and flooding issues will also be addressed by raising the inbound track and upgrading drainage infrastructure.

Advertisement

“We’re really excited to get this project started and provide our Natick-area customers with a modern, fully accessible Commuter Rail facility,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “Combined with the MBTA’s recent order of 80 new bi-level passenger coaches, major infrastructure improvements such as these will allow us to provide Commuter Rail riders with the level of service they expect and deserve.”

The station will remain open during the 30-month construction period and the platform replacement work is being staggered to ensure some portions of the platforms are open to riders at all times. The contract includes five weekend shutdowns in service to the station.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.