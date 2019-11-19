Somerville residents will now have an opportunity to hear an update on plans for cleaning up soil contamination at Conway Park at a community meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 20, will be open to all.

In March the city temporarily closed the 2.8-acre park on Somerville Avenue after soil testing that was being conducted in advance of a planned renovation identified the presence of contaminants, including lead and PCBs, some of the levels exceeding regulatory limits.