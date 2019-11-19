Somerville residents will now have an opportunity to hear an update on plans for cleaning up soil contamination at Conway Park at a community meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.
The meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 20, will be open to all.
In March the city temporarily closed the 2.8-acre park on Somerville Avenue after soil testing that was being conducted in advance of a planned renovation identified the presence of contaminants, including lead and PCBs, some of the levels exceeding regulatory limits.
The city conducted more soil tests and has been working with its consultants and state and federal environmental officials to finalize a cleanup plan.
The park will remain closed until the soil remediation is completed. The meeting, organized by the city’s Public Space and Urban Forestry Division, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Public Safety Building, 220 Washington St. It will include a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and discussion.
