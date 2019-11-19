Visitors can get into the holiday spirit by sipping hot chocolate and listening to music at Bird Park’s tree lighting ceremony in Walpole on Dec. 6.

The Walpole High School chorus and treble chorus will perform at the stone stage in the park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. while the lights on the nearby 10-foot balsam fir are switched on.

A Walpole High student will be on site collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.