“We’re excited about this project. It’s been a long time coming,” said Heidi Riccio, superintendent/director of Essex Tech.

The school recently broke ground on the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage, a home-style building that will include a student learning center, museum exhibits on local farming, and community space. Students will perform much of the labor.

Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School has found a way to expand learning spaces for its students, celebrate the region’s agricultural past, and revive the memory of an alumna who died serving her country, all in one project on its Danvers campus.

The new cottage is being constructed on the Route 62 site of the existing Catherine Larkin Cottage, a smaller house that served as a practice facility for women enrolled in a homemaking program offered in the past by the Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute, which merged with North Shore Technical School in 2014 to form Essex Tech.

Like the existing cottage, the new one is being named for Larkin, who graduated from Essex Agriculture through its homemaking program in 1934 and later died in a plane crash while serving in the US Army Nurse Corps in World War II. Built in 1950 with funds donated by Larkin’s family, the old cottage has sat idle since the homemaking program ended in the 1960s.

Essex Tech is in the midst of a $1 million fund drive for the project, but Riccio said it has raised enough money to date to begin the work, expected to take up to three years.

Noting that all of Essex Tech’s new buildings are on its north campus, Riccio said the school has been exploring ways to update its south campus, the site of its older agricultural buildings. She said the new cottage would help advance that goal but with its traditional New England design the cottage would also bring “an element of history” to the south campus.

Riccio said the new cottage’s exhibit space would enable the school to showcase its many artifacts on Essex County’s farming history. She said the growing school will also benefit from expanded learning space.

And she said the construction and future maintenance of the building will itself be an educational plus because students from all different trades will be involved in both.

School officials also welcome the chance to revive Larkin’s memory.

“We can think of no better way to honor Catherine Larkin for her service . . . in World War II than by rededicating the Larkin cottage as a sustainable project to engage our current and future students,” said Mark Strout, chair of Essex Tech’s district school committee.

Mary Ellen Larkin-Root, a niece of Catherine Larkin said her family is “very proud and honored” that Essex Tech is continuing to preserve her aunt’s legacy.

Larkin-Root said that after graduating from Essex Agricultural, her aunt became a nurse, working in Rhode Island and Salem before enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps as a second lieutenant in 1941.

The head nurse in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, Catherine Larkin, then 29, died in 1945 when a plane carrying her unit crashed in a storm in India.

The family donated the funds for the homemaker cottage because they valued Essex Aggie for “setting her on a path to her nursing career,” Larkin-Root said.

“I am sure she is looking down so proud and awed,” she said, reflecting on what her aunt might think of seeing the new cottage named after her.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.