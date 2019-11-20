“We are very proud of our boys here in Foxborough,” said Tina Belanger, Sam and Jack’s mother and chair of the town’s School Committee.

He joined his older brother, Jack, and uncle, Michael Belanger, in achieving the highest rank in scouting.

Sam Belanger became the 100th person from Foxborough’s Troop 7 to become an Eagle Scout this fall.

“We’ve had wonderful scout masters and really great role models,” she said. “There are so many valuable life lessons that these boys, and now girls, will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Sam Belanger said scouting has taught him the value of service to his community, friendship, and finishing what he starts, as well as some useful outdoor skills. He’s used those skills in several “high adventure” trips — including canoeing more than 50 miles in remote Canada, hiking 75 miles at high altitude and high heat in Utah, and building a snow shelter while winter camping in Maine.

For his Eagle project, he designed and raised money to build a memorial for POW and MIA veterans at St. Mary’s Cemetery — working closely with the Rev. Matthew Westcott, who is also an Eagle Scout and former Navy chaplain.

Advertisement

The granite monument — carved from stone left over from the 911 memorial at Foxborough’s public safety building — is flanked by two stone benches and features the words, “All gave some, some gave all, dedicated to all prisoners of war and missing in action and their families.”

Belanger said he ended up raising double the $2,700 needed for the project and used the extra money for a fund to maintain the site.

Tina Belanger said she didn’t make it past Brownies, but her husband, Bill, a patent attorney, and his brother were Boy Scouts through high school, and she continued that tradition with her sons.

Advertisement

“They grew up with “scouting as a foundation of the family, and it really has been a wonderful thing,” she said

Troop 7 is one of three troops in Foxborough and has about 25 members — down considerably from when Sam first joined in first grade.

“It becomes a real challenge” when kids get older and busier, she said.

She noted that Sam is senior class president at Foxborough High School, captain of the debate team, and a youth basketball coach. He also plays junior varsity basketball, works part time as a bank teller, and co-teaches third grade CCD with his mother, she said.

“He’s a pretty busy kid, but he definitely kept his focus,” she said. “I’m sorry if I sound braggy. It’s hard not to be that proud mom.”

Retiring Scout Master Tom Perry said a group of five friends — including Sam and Perry’s son TJ — all either have achieved Eagle status or will soon.

“It’s a big deal,” Perry said. “It’s not easy to become an Eagle Scout.”

He added that “Sam is everything you’re looking for in a Scout. He’s adventurous, a good leader, responsible, and an all-around good kid.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.