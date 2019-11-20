The Western New England senior quarterback repeated as the Commonwealth Coast Conference Offensive Player in piloting the Bears (9-1, 7-0 CCC) to the conference title and the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 16 TDs while rushing for nine more.

Liam Donelan

MILTON

A three-year starting defender for the Connecticut College men’s soccer team, he has anchored a unit that has recorded nine shutouts in 16 games as the Camels (12-3-3) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division 3 tourney. He also has registered 4 goals and 2 assists.

Advertisement

Rachel Hopkins

CHELMSFORD

The senior forward propelled Worcester State field hockey (18-5) to the program’s first Little East title, pacing the conference in goals (30) and points (72). The LEC’s Offensive Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player, she had the winning goal in a 3-2 OT tourney thriller against Southern Maine.