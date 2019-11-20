LOWELL The city’s 31st annual City of Lights festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a wreath decorating workshop at the Pollard Library, followed by free rides on the Holly Jolly Trolley, caroling, a wreath contest and raffle, photos with Santa, a craft market, ornament decorating, a holiday movie screening, children’s entertainment, ice skating, food trucks, the city’s only nighttime parade, and the lighting of City Hall. For the full schedule, visit lowellcityoflights.org.
NEWBURYPORT Curious to explore a wild cranberry bog? On Tuesday, Nov. 26, meet a ranger at the visitor station at Parking Lot 1 of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, at 10 a.m., for a two-hour tour. After learning about cranberry history and the bog ecosystem, participants will pick a small bag of cranberries to take home. Wear waterproof boots and come dressed for the weather. The program is free, but preregistration is required by calling 978-465-5753.
NORTH ANDOVER See the gardens at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., in a whole new light as they sparkle with thousands of shimmering lights Thursday through Sunday (except Thanksgiving Day), 5 to 8 p.m., through Sunday, Dec. 29. Winterlights also features scavenger hunts, crafts, seasonal characters and experiences, food, and refreshments. Admission costs $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers, with children 12 and under free. For tickets and more information, visit thetrustees.org.
STONEHAM Ring in the holidays with Greater Boston Stage Company’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street,” from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 22, at 395 Main St. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. For other show times and the full range of ticket prices and other information, call 781-279-2200 or visit greaterbostonstage.org.
Cindy Cantrell
