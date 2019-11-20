LOWELL The city’s 31st annual City of Lights festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a wreath decorating workshop at the Pollard Library, followed by free rides on the Holly Jolly Trolley, caroling, a wreath contest and raffle, photos with Santa, a craft market, ornament decorating, a holiday movie screening, children’s entertainment, ice skating, food trucks, the city’s only nighttime parade, and the lighting of City Hall. For the full schedule, visit lowellcityoflights.org.

NEWBURYPORT Curious to explore a wild cranberry bog? On Tuesday, Nov. 26, meet a ranger at the visitor station at Parking Lot 1 of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, at 10 a.m., for a two-hour tour. After learning about cranberry history and the bog ecosystem, participants will pick a small bag of cranberries to take home. Wear waterproof boots and come dressed for the weather. The program is free, but preregistration is required by calling 978-465-5753.