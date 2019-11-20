CANTON Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate presents “Winterlights,” an illuminated woodland trail, plus holiday light displays and installations throughout the estate’s formal lattice-walled garden, rhododendron walk, and kitchen garden. The first floor of the Georgian-style mansion is also decorated for the season. In its first year at the Bradley Estate, located at 2468B Washington St., “Winterlights” takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and on the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Sunday, Dec. 29; times differ. Tickets are $17, $12 for members, children under 12 free, and are available at www.thetrustees.org.
PLYMOUTH The Plymouth Center for the Arts will host its “Holiday Open House,” a festive event including refreshments and artisan demonstrations, and offering gifts and artwork for purchase in the center’s “Boutique Gallery.” The open house will take place in the town’s former library building at 11 North St. on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building has been decorated for the holidays, and a members’ art show is on display through Dec. 30. For more information see the website at www.artsplymouth.org.
DUXBURY The Duxbury Business Association will celebrate “Holly Days” on Sunday, Dec. 1, with activities throughout town for all age groups, many of them free, including face painting, hair decorating, and gingerbread cookie decorating. The seventh annual “Ugly Sweater Stroll” starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Chestnut Street Grill, 8 Chestnut St., in Hall’s Corner. Other activities, including a photo booth, crafts, holiday tattoos, and a hot chocolate bar take place at the Duxbury Student Union, 147 Saint George St., from noon to 4 p.m. For more information see www.duxburybusinessassociation.com/Holly-Days.
QUINCY Interfaith Social Services’ annual “Feed the Hungry Gala,” a festive party that helps support nutritional services for South Shore residents, will feature local chef stations, live entertainment, and games. Interfaith Social Services operates one of the largest emergency food programs in Greater Boston. The fund-raiser will take place at Granite Links Golf Club, 100 Quarry Hill Drive, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.feedthehungrygala.org.
