CANTON Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate presents “Winterlights,” an illuminated woodland trail, plus holiday light displays and installations throughout the estate’s formal lattice-walled garden, rhododendron walk, and kitchen garden. The first floor of the Georgian-style mansion is also decorated for the season. In its first year at the Bradley Estate, located at 2468B Washington St., “Winterlights” takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and on the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Sunday, Dec. 29; times differ. Tickets are $17, $12 for members, children under 12 free, and are available at www.thetrustees.org.

PLYMOUTH The Plymouth Center for the Arts will host its “Holiday Open House,” a festive event including refreshments and artisan demonstrations, and offering gifts and artwork for purchase in the center’s “Boutique Gallery.” The open house will take place in the town’s former library building at 11 North St. on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building has been decorated for the holidays, and a members’ art show is on display through Dec. 30. For more information see the website at www.artsplymouth.org.