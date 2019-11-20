LEXINGTON Join Eileen Ivers and her Celtic-roots band at Cary Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. for “A Joyful Christmas,” an afternoon of holiday music that mixes traditional music, story-filled folk, age-old Wren Day songs, fiddle looping, and roots music. Tickets are $39 to $59. Cary Memorial Hall is located at 1605 Massachusetts Ave. For tickets or more information, go to www.caryhalllexington.com or call 1-800-657- 8774.

SHIRLEY The Green Sisters perform at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, the four Green sisters make music that spans a wide range of bluegrass, barbershop, blues, and country, interspersed with stories and banter. Tickets are $16. For more information go to www.bullrunrestaurant.com or call 978-425.4311