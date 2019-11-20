LEXINGTON Join Eileen Ivers and her Celtic-roots band at Cary Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. for “A Joyful Christmas,” an afternoon of holiday music that mixes traditional music, story-filled folk, age-old Wren Day songs, fiddle looping, and roots music. Tickets are $39 to $59. Cary Memorial Hall is located at 1605 Massachusetts Ave. For tickets or more information, go to www.caryhalllexington.com or call 1-800-657- 8774.
SHIRLEY The Green Sisters perform at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, the four Green sisters make music that spans a wide range of bluegrass, barbershop, blues, and country, interspersed with stories and banter. Tickets are $16. For more information go to www.bullrunrestaurant.com or call 978-425.4311
BROOKLINE Eight artists join forces, each scrutinizing the natural world and the diversity of ways in which humans observe it, in “Collective Ecologies,” on exhibit now through Dec. 20 at the Brookline Arts Center, 86 Monmouth St. For hours and more information, go to www.brooklineartscenter.com.
FRAMINGHAM The Framingham History Center presents “Framingham’s Top 10” now through April 15 at Edgell Memorial Library, 3 Oak St. The exhibit displays objects that span three centuries, each in some way reflecting Framingham’s role in moments of regional, national, or international importance. Objects include neon, paintings, sculpture, documents, clothing, music, and Americana. Admission is $5 for adults; free for those under 18. For hours and more information, call 508-626-9091 or go to www.framinghamhistory.org.
Nancy Shohet West
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.