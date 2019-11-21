The Cummings Center office park in Beverly will now be adorned with new mural on its “100” building. The mural shows more than 100 workers posed on the edge of the building during its original construction as headquarters of United Shoe Machinery Corporation. The building is now an assortment of corporate headquarters, medical offices, laboratories, and micro-businesses.

Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury is holding its 13th Annual Holiday Open House and Art Show on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8. The festivities, which are free and open to the public, include live music, children’s workshops, and a silent auction. Visitors can also buy Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, and more. The open house and art show runs both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a preview party bash Friday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The shop is located at 459 Main St. For more information contact 978-834-0050 or visit www.lowellsboatshop.com .

SOUTH

Quincy College’s Military and Veteran Services Department hosted two veterans luncheons on its Quincy and Plymouth campuses to honor students, staff, and faculty who are veterans and their families. The luncheons took place earlier this month. For more information about the Military and Veterans Services available at Quincy College, visit quincycollege.edu/student-services/military-veteran-services.

Carver Public Library is hosting an Extra Large Book Sale on Dec. 14. Hardcovers sell for 25 cents, paperbacks for 10 cents, and DVDs for 25 cents. All proceeds go toward the library. The book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 2 Meadowbrook Way. Call the library at 508-866-3415 for more information.

WEST

Starting Nov. 29, the Massachusetts Horticultural Society will host a Festival of Trees and other holiday attractions at The Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley. Visitors can view more than 60 decorated trees on display until Dec. 15, when they will be raffled off. They can also enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a Snow Village model railroad, and a fire pit with s’mores through Dec. 29. Admission is $10 for members/$15 non-members from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. Tickets are discounted for the two extended weekends, Dec. 20 to 22 and Dec. 27 to 29 . Children 12 and under are free. For information about visiting hours and more, visit masshort.org.

Mass Audubon, the state’s largest nature conservation nonprofit, now provides electric vehicle charging stations at almost a dozen of its wildlife sanctuaries throughout the Commonwealth, with more to come. Mass Audubon, with headquarters in Lincoln, has made an organization-wide commitment to challenge climate change in multiple ways. Check its website, www.massaudubon.org/evcharging, to find out which sanctuaries offer charging stations.

