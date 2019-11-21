Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Nov. 6 Marlborough police Lieutenant Thomas Bryant helped rescue a large hawk that became tangled in a net on a baseball field. The police department posted a video on Facebook of Bryant and an animal control officer working to free the bird. The clip then shows Bryant tossing the hawk up into the air. The bird didn’t take to the air right away, though, instead landing on the grass a few feet away and taking in its surroundings for a few moments. Finally, when it was ready, the hawk spread its wings and took off, flying high in the air and perching on the branch of a nearby tree. In the Facebook post police decided to poke a little fun at Marlborough High School’s football rival, Hudson High School, whose mascot is — you guessed it — a hawk. “Sorry Hudson, we won’t be so nice to the Hawks on Thanksgiving!” police wrote.

BIZARRE BREAK-IN

Advertisement

At 1:31 p.m. Oct. 24, Belmont police received a report of a break-in at a home on Thayer Road. According to Assistant Chief James MacIsaac, a resident told police that one day several weeks prior she was taking a nap when a man with a key unlocked the back door to her apartment and began taking items out of her refrigerator. She said when he realized she was awake, he slipped out the back door and locked it behind him. According to police, Belmont Housing Authority officials later determined the man was an employee; he has since been terminated from the job. The woman told police she thinks he may have taken more than just stuff from her fridge, because she had since discovered other things missing from her apartment, including two jackets, a pair of leather gloves, two paintings, a hat, and two decorative bird nests.

Advertisement

MEN IN BLACK (CAR)

At 1:49 p.m. Nov. 17, Marblehead police received a 911 call from a man who reported that two men in trench coats came to his door and “asked him why people were put on Earth.” The caller said they left the area in a black sedan and headed toward Gerald Road. According to the police log entry, the caller said he didn’t get a license plate number and “wanted to know if they were allowed to come to the door and make that inquiry.” Police checked the area but were unable to locate the men in question.

BOB, BOB, BOBBIN’ ALONG

On Nov. 9, police in Concord tweeted a photo of two bobcats walking along the Assabet River in the area of Lee Drive. According to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife website, bobcats are the only wild cats that live in Massachusetts. Adults can grow to between 28 and 47 inches long and weigh 15 to 35 pounds, adds the website entry. “Bobcats are spotted from time to time throughout town,” Concord police wrote. Bobcat sightings have also been reported recently in Westford.

PATS GEAR THEFT

Advertisement

At 5:14 p.m. Nov. 9, Peabody police received a report that a man “just shoplifted a bunch of Patriots apparel” from Macy’s at the North Shore Mall. According to the police log entry, the Pats fan allegedly stole seven shirts and fled on foot toward Barnes & Noble. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to locate the suspect. Police reported that the shirts had a total value of $790.

MYSTERIOUS DELIVERY

At 9:39 p.m. Nov. 16, Peabody police heard from a resident who reported a suspicious package left at the front of his house. Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate. “Officers discovered a slice of pizza,” the log entry stated. “The pizza will be disposed of.”

LOST AND FOUND

At 12:24 a.m. Sept. 28, Bridgewater police heard from a worried mother who said her 14-year-old daughter was missing. She told police her daughter had gone to a friend’s house after school and was no longer answering her phone. But thankfully, she hadn’t gone far. “Officer reports daughter was located at home in bed,” police tweeted.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.