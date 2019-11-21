The 1985 season for the Needham High football team began in sorrow with the death of a teammate and ended in bittersweet triumph on Thanksgiving Day at sleet- and snow-covered Hunnewell Field in Wellesley.

“It was a season that really reached down into your soul. One in which the spirit of Mark Beane bound us together.’’

Beane, a sophomore center and linebacker who played in the opening game against Belmont High that Sept. 21, died Oct. 5 of leukemia at Massachusetts General Hospital, 10 days before his 15th birthday.

On Thanksgiving, Beane’s classmate, sophomore halfback Tim Dardinski, pounded his way into the end zone from 4 yards out with 1:30 left on the clock. Senior quarterback Frank Ficcardi, who threw three touchdown passes that day, kicked the extra point as the Rockets came all the way back from a 21-6 deficit to win, 25-21.

“Mark was just the nicest kid,’’ the 50-year-old Dardinski said recently of Beane, an A student who sang at his church and with the high school choral group. “He was the first person I knew who died so young. For a while, some of us were pretty somber and not really wanting to play football.’’

The team and the community had rallied around the stricken young man: A blood drive was held, a team member made a poster sketch of him, and the players signed a card that was also sent to his hospital bed.

Winless in three games, the players dedicated the next one to Beane and defeated Norwood High, 21-14.

Beane died the following week.

His teammates were pallbearers at the funeral on Friday, then fell the next day, 26-0, to undefeated Natick High, whose coach, Tom Lamb, presented the game ball to the Needham captains in Beane’s memory.

“It’s been a hard, emotional week for them,’’ Lamb told the Globe at the time. “I just wanted to let them know we cared.’’

Beane’s parents, the Rev. Earl Beane, director of admissions at Boston University School of Theology, and Millie Beane, who had taught music in elementary school to several of Needham’s players, received a letter from Lamb.

“It was beautiful letter, sensitive to all we were going through,’’ said Millie.

The Rockets rallied, going 4-1 in their next five games, culminating in what Johan called “the most emotional game’’ of his coaching career on Thanksgiving.

Wellesley, under second-year head coach Andy Levin, was 6-3 and had ended Natick’s 38-game unbeaten streak.

Ficcardi completed a long touchdown pass early in the game to Damon Aronson, but as the first half wound down, the Rockets trailed by 15 points.

With 41 seconds left, Ficcardi combined with Aronson for a 61-yard score and after Needham got the ball back with 10 seconds remaining, he connected with senior captain Kevin Abely.

Although tightly covered by Aaron Kelton and David Spezano, Abely ran down the left sideline to compete a 93-yard scoring play with Aronson throwing the key block.

“I thought for a second of handing off the ball to Damon,’’ Abely said. “After that touchdown, it was a whole different feeling going into the locker room.’’

Spezano remembered that “I hit him [Abely] first, then Aaron hit him, but he just turned and went.’’

There were 1,500 fans at Hunewell Field that frigid day, including Earl and Millie Beane and their daughter, Ruth, who played field hockey at Needham High.

Rev. Beane, a two-way tackle at powerhouse Kingston High in Pennsylvania, had passed on his love of sports to his son. Millie Beane had given him the gift of music.

“It was pretty hard to be there. We lost our son so quickly. It was heartbreaking,’’ the Beanes said in a joint interview last week. “But it had also been a crisis in the lives of Mark’s teammates and for Roy Johan, who had been so supportive of us, so we were there for them and for Mark.’’

What they witnessed as time was running out was a football team possessed. Needham declined to punt and Abely made a fingertip catch while sliding in the mud to keep a late-game drive alive.

Then Johan and offensive coordinator John Freitas called for a trick play they had tried in practice, but never in a game.

Ficcardi pitched out to wide receiver Aronson, who ran from right to left and threw the first pass of his high school career – right into the hands of Abely, who ran to the 4-yard line to set up the winning score.

“I wore baseball batting gloves, but I took off the wet left glove so I could grip the ball better,’’ Aronson, a lefty, recalled, “and then I threw it as far as I could.’’

Levin said that Needham made the big plays and deserved the victory, “but our team set the tone for winning seasons to come at Wellesley High.’’

Dardinski, while at Thanksgiving dinner with his family, received a phone call from his uncle. “He said I was on national TV,’’ he recalled.

It was true. Ficcardi’s first touchdown pass and Dardinski’s touchdown were shown on the “NFL on CBS” halftime report narrated by Brent Musburger.

Ficcardi, who threw for 373 yards in the game of his life, said the Needham boys “grew into men. We persevered. As the years have passed and some of us get together for the Thanksgiving game, Mark’s loss is still remembered and still felt and, especially on that holiday, I am grateful for what I have.’’

Earlier that season, Johan vowed that Mark Beane would always be a part of Needham football and that “his spirit would never die.’’

The promise has been kept.

After the 1985 season, Johan initiated the team’s Unsung Hero Award and named Beane posthumously as its first recipient. It is still awarded.

Beane’s parents established the Mark Robert Beane Memorial Scholarship of around $1,500 that is presented annually to a Needham High senior varsity athlete who has excelled in academics, participated in a musical organization, and is well-liked by students and faculty.

Just like their son.