The Winthrop Improvement and Historical Association will host the Historic Deane Winthrop House Holiday Celebration Auction — “In Celebration of Sprinklers” — on Friday, Dec. 6, in Winthrop. All proceeds will go to the installation of a fire suppression and sprinkler system in the historic Deane Winthrop House. Advance tickets are $35 per person/$60 per couple, and tickets at the door are $50 per person/$75 per couple. Reserve tickets before Dec. 5 by calling 617-846-0074 or visit Eventbrite (Enter December 6; Winthrop, MA; Charity & Causes.) The event is from 8 to 11 p.m. in the Deane Winthrop Barn, 40 Shirley St. Black Tie Optional.

Florence C. Whipple of Marblehead, who had an extensive career at the Marblehead School of Ballet, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She joined the school’s faculty in 1972 and led the children’s creative movement division. She also taught modern dance, created choreography, and co-developed programs for public and private schools.

SOUTH

The Rashi School in Dedham is hosting a talk with Dr. Michael Rich, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, about the topic of “Reclaiming Childhood from the River of Electronic Screen.” Dr. Rich will share his views on encouraging children to imagine, play, and think outside the screen. The talk, taking place on Dec. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m., is free and open to the public. To register, visit rashi.org/event-detail?pk=9930180, contact Adrien Khelemsky at akhelemsky@rashi.org, or call 781-355-7316.

The Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy will host a holiday-themed concert on Saturday, Dec. 7. Chris Robbins and Sally Davenport will play the oboe, and Chris Shortall will play the bassoon. They’ll play familiar holiday music from 3 to 4 p.m. at the atrium of the library, 40 Washington St. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org or call 617-376-1300, ext. 3.

WEST

Embassy Suites by Hilton Boston Marlborough recently completed an 18-month long, $16 million hotel transformation. The changes include a brand-new restaurant, redesign of all 230 two-room suites, as well as a reconfigured lobby, atrium, and courtyard. A new indoor pool, whirlpool, and 24-hour fitness center were also built.

Shirley Meeting House is hosting this year’s “Candlelight Vespers — The Gift of Giving” event on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. There will be recitations of poetry and stories, guests will participate in singing holiday favorites, and afterwards everyone will stroll to the Center Town Hall for refreshments and mingling. The event is free (although donations are accepted to support the preservation of the Meeting House) and open to the public, and doors open at 6 p.m. at 41 Brown Rd., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit shirleymeetinghouse.org.

