Milton’s Town Meeting voted to close an almost $820,000 budget shortfall caused by unanticipated increases in the contracts for solid waste disposal and recycling.
No municipal services will be affected as a result of the Dec. 1 decision, according to Town Administrator Michael Dennehy. However, the annual storm water bill will go up about $12 for the average homeowner, he said.
Dennehy said the town was able to make up the rest of the shortfall from higher than expected revenue and by taking money out of reserves. The surprise revenue came from investment income, development growth, and from fees paid for trash stickers, he said.
The Special Town Meeting also voted to ask the state Legislature to set a reduced 25 miles per hour speed limit at the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road — a stopgap measure until the state comes up with a final plan to improve the intersection.
