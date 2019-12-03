Milton’s Town Meeting voted to close an almost $820,000 budget shortfall caused by unanticipated increases in the contracts for solid waste disposal and recycling.

No municipal services will be affected as a result of the Dec. 1 decision, according to Town Administrator Michael Dennehy. However, the annual storm water bill will go up about $12 for the average homeowner, he said.

Dennehy said the town was able to make up the rest of the shortfall from higher than expected revenue and by taking money out of reserves. The surprise revenue came from investment income, development growth, and from fees paid for trash stickers, he said.