With the new “Little Women” movie set to be released on Christmas Day, Concord is preparing for a weeklong celebration of Louisa May Alcott, her classic book, and the new film.

As the town where Alcott grew up, Concord helped inspire the celebrated post-Civil War novel and served as the filming location of many scenes in the upcoming Columbia Pictures and SONY film. From Dec. 15 to 22, the town along with local museums and businesses is hosting a series of events relating to “Little Women,” Alcott, and the new movie.

“The Town of Concord is excited to celebrate this special experience with the public,” Beth Williams, Concord’s tourism manager, said in a statement.