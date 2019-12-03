With the new “Little Women” movie set to be released on Christmas Day, Concord is preparing for a weeklong celebration of Louisa May Alcott, her classic book, and the new film.
As the town where Alcott grew up, Concord helped inspire the celebrated post-Civil War novel and served as the filming location of many scenes in the upcoming Columbia Pictures and SONY film. From Dec. 15 to 22, the town along with local museums and businesses is hosting a series of events relating to “Little Women,” Alcott, and the new movie.
“The Town of Concord is excited to celebrate this special experience with the public,” Beth Williams, Concord’s tourism manager, said in a statement.
Special events during “Little Women Week” will include a Luncheon Tea with Louisa May Alcott at Concord’s Colonial Inn; a Children’s Tea at the Concord Scout House; a 90-minute Little Women Walking Tour, and a performance “Scenes from Little Women: The Concord Players and Louisa May Alcott.”
There will also be special tours of The Wayside, the childhood home of Alcott and her siblings. Many of the events in “Little Women” are set in either The Wayside or Orchard House, another Concord house where Alcott later resided and wrote the book.
Additionally, the public library during the week will be displaying two chapters from the original manuscript of “Little Women.” Throughout the week, residents and visitors also can stop by Orchard House, and view the newly renovated gallery at the Concord Museum that features 12 artifacts relating to Alcott, including her copper tea kettle.
A complete schedule of events during “Little Women Week” can be found on concordma.gov.
