At a time of growing concern nationally about the health risks of vaping, parents of teenagers and other community members are invited to a free seminar on the subject in Danvers.
“Vaping: What Parents Need To Know” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Danvers High School. The forum will provide an overview of what vaping is, the potential harm that can result from it, and how parents can tell if their children are vaping.
The event, open to all, will be led by Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership.
Samples of vape pens and e-cigarettes will be available for attendees to view. A program of the public schools, the event is being sponsored by DanversCARES, a community organization that works to reduce substance abuse in town.
