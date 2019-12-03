At a time of growing concern nationally about the health risks of vaping, parents of teenagers and other community members are invited to a free seminar on the subject in Danvers.

“Vaping: What Parents Need To Know” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Danvers High School. The forum will provide an overview of what vaping is, the potential harm that can result from it, and how parents can tell if their children are vaping.

The event, open to all, will be led by Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership.