Gloucester residents are invited to learn more about the issues surrounding guns and hear an exchange of views on the subject at a forum on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event, organized by the Cape Ann League of Voters in collaboration with Gloucester High School, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the high school. The forum comes as gun rights and gun safety are a focus of heated debate nationally.

Hanna Kimberley, president of the League, said in a statement, “The purpose of the forum is education and a peaceful exchange of ideas via listening to folks with whom we might disagree, to better understand different viewpoints and to find if common ground exists.”