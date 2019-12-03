Gloucester residents are invited to learn more about the issues surrounding guns and hear an exchange of views on the subject at a forum on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event, organized by the Cape Ann League of Voters in collaboration with Gloucester High School, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the high school. The forum comes as gun rights and gun safety are a focus of heated debate nationally.
Hanna Kimberley, president of the League, said in a statement, “The purpose of the forum is education and a peaceful exchange of ideas via listening to folks with whom we might disagree, to better understand different viewpoints and to find if common ground exists.”
The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by John Bell, a former Gloucester mayor and US Army officer. Each panelist will give a prepared presentation and then respond to questions and comments from the audience. All questions and comments will be written and screened on site.
The three panelists will be Jim Wallace, executive director of the Massachusetts Gun Owners Action League; attorney Mark Nestor, a decorated Vietnam veteran and Commander of the Lester S. Wass American Legion; and Gregory Gibson, an author and the father of a shooting victim.
Gloucester High School students assisted with research, question formulation, and publicity for the forum.
