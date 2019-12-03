Revere officials said the project will support the city’s goal of encouraging transit-oriented development in the Revere Beach area.

The upgrades, focused on beautifying the corridor and making it more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists, will include enhancing the streetscape by adding new sidewalks, crosswalks, curbing, and other enhancements. Utility lines also will be relocated.

Revere plans to carry out public improvements to Ocean Avenue as a result of a recent $1 million state funding award.

Since the Waterfront Square mixed-use development at Revere Beach began in 2008, the Ocean Avenue area “has undergone an historic transformation,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said in a statement. “Empty lots and surface parking lots have become thriving new neighborhoods, and we are now seeing business development in the form of restaurants and a new hotel adjacent to the Wonderland MBTA station.”

Arrigo also cited the completed construction of a new state Department of Conservation and Recreation maintenance facility that includes public restrooms. With that private and public activity nearing completion, “it makes sense for the state to fund long-awaited infrastructure improvements” to the area.

He said the grant, awarded through the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure program, also will support the growth of the local economy by creating walkable space in the area between the MBTA’s Wonderland and Revere Beach Blue Line stops. The city plans to seek additional state funds to improve traffic flow on the avenue.

