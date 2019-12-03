Christopher Coleman took over as Westwood’s town administrator during Thanksgiving week.
Coleman was formerly the assistant town manager in Needham, and has been working in Massachusetts local government for 25 years in four communities, according to information from the Westwood Select Board.
He replaces Michael Jaillet, who retired after 32 years in the job.
“I wish Chris all the support and understanding I was fortunate to receive from board and committee members, town staff, businesses and residents of the community,” Jaillet said in an e-mail.
A screening committee reviewed 38 applications for the job and selected four finalists for public interviews. The Select Board whittled that number to two: Coleman and Pamela Dukeman, Westwood’s finance director who served as interim town administrator until the position was filled.
Coleman was selected unanimously in October.
