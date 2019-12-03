Somerville residents have a chance to offer their feedback on the newly installed bus and bicycle lanes on Broadway in Winter Hill.

The City Council Traffic and Parking Committee of the Whole and the Traffic Commission are holding a joint public hearing on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall. The session is designed to seek public comments on the design and implementation of the dedicated lanes that were recently installed on Broadway in Winter Hill.

The hearing will begin with a short presentation by city staff on the history and objectives of the project, and a preliminary evaluation of data relating to the impact of the bus and bike lanes on public safety and mobility along that stretch of Broadway.