The South Shore Children’s Museum has moved to the Kingston Collection — vacating its space in the soon-to-be-demolished Hanover Mall.
“It’s a great mall to be in; it’s very busy,” said Sarah Nelson, the museum’s program coordinator. “With Hanover [Mall] dying out, it’s been nice to have a lot more people coming by and seeing us.”
The museum, which opened in Hanson in 2013 and moved to Hanover a year later, describes itself as an interactive American history museum for children 8 and under. Exhibits include a “cranberry ball pit” with information about the cranberry industry, a “Mayflower” slide, and a Mount Rushmore jungle gym.
Advertisement
Nelson said the new location is smaller than the one in Hanover — about 5,000 square feet instead of about 9,000 square feet. But the exhibit and play space is comparable because the museum no longer has a dining area, she said.
The South Shore Children’s Museum is located between Hollister Co. and Spencer’s, and across from Billy Beez indoor playground.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.