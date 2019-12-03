The South Shore Children’s Museum has moved to the Kingston Collection — vacating its space in the soon-to-be-demolished Hanover Mall.

“It’s a great mall to be in; it’s very busy,” said Sarah Nelson, the museum’s program coordinator. “With Hanover [Mall] dying out, it’s been nice to have a lot more people coming by and seeing us.”

The museum, which opened in Hanson in 2013 and moved to Hanover a year later, describes itself as an interactive American history museum for children 8 and under. Exhibits include a “cranberry ball pit” with information about the cranberry industry, a “Mayflower” slide, and a Mount Rushmore jungle gym.