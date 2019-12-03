Sudbury parents and other community members are invited to learn more about youth vaping and how to prevent it at a public information session on Monday, Dec. 9.
Mary Cole, program coordinator for the Greater Boston Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, will offer a presentation highlighting the dangers of e-cigarettes, and sharing her insight on the tactics the nicotine industry uses to attract young customers. The event, open to all, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Curtis Middle School, 22 Pratts Mill Road.
In the 2018 MetroWest Adolescent Health Survey, 97 percent of Curtis students in grades 6 to 8 reported no electronic vapor usage in their lifetime.
But in a statement, Sudbury School Superintendent Brad Crozier said, “We are taking a proactive approach to teen tobacco use — with an emphasis on vaping — districtwide, and making sure parents are informed and have the knowledge they need to help keep these dangerous products away from their kids. I encourage everyone to plan to attend this informative and engaging event.”
For those who cannot attend, the presentation will be filmed by SudburyTV and available to watch on-demand online.
