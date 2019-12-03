The program is intended to help communities provide safe and accessible options for transportation for people of all ages and abilities, according to the statement.

The town recently received a $35,000 grant to participate in the state Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Funding Program, according to a Nov. 27 statement posted on the town’s website.

Wellesley officials are seeking public input as they work to identify and develop a list of future transportation projects in the community.

“Complete Streets also contribute to the quality of life in our community by providing important links between home, school, work, play and retail areas through improved, more accessible walking, biking, and driving routes,” the statement said.

Wellesley selectmen in May approved a townwide Complete Streets policy intended to guide the town in implementing the program’s principles in transportation projects, the statement said.

Money from the state Complete Streets program provides technical assistance and construction funding, the statement said.

Members of the public are encouraged to offer comments on potential future projects in Wellesley.

“Specific issues of interest to the Town include: key areas to focus on, barriers to mobility, using transportation modes other than driving, and any other potential ideas,” according to the town’s statement.

Anyone can leave comments at Wellesley’s Complete Streets website, wellesleyma.gov/1414/Complete-Streets, through late January.

