An annual autism-friendly family brunch with Santa will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence . The program, from 10 a.m. to noon, is sponsored by “Autism Eats,” a national organization started by Boston parents Lenard and Delphine Zohn. Light and music can be adjusted for those with sensory sensitivity, meals are paid for in advance, and brunch is served buffet-style to eliminate waiting and ordering. Brunch is $21 for those ages 13 and above, $15 for those ages 6 through 12, and $5 for children ages 5 and under. All behaviors are welcome. For reservations, visit www.autismeats.org .

Essex Tech in Danvers was recently awarded $28,700 through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program. The award will fund the installation of eight electric vehicle charging ports available for staff, students, and guests to use at Essex Tech. The school plans to install the ports by March.

SOUTH

Randolph is hosting a Winter ONEderland on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 to 4 p.m at Crawford Square on Turner Lane. The event will include free performances, a beer garden, photo ops with holiday characters, a tree-lighting, and more activities. The celebration will take place around and inside many Randolph public facilities including the Randolph Fire Department and Town Hall. For more information visit www.randolph-ma.gov.

A new Planet Fitness has recently opened in Stoughton at 638 Washington St. Through Dec. 18 new members can join with no commitment, for $1 down and $10 a month. The gym features 85 pieces of cardio equipment, free fitness training, and a private stretching and abs area. To sign up, visit planetfitness.com.

WEST

Concord Museum, at 53 Cambridge Turnpike in Concord, is celebrating the 24th annual “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature” from now through Jan. 5. There will be 39 decorated holiday trees and wreaths on display that are inspired by themes from children’s literature. Museum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for children (ages 4 through 18). Admission is free for children under age 4. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For special event listings and further information, visit www.concordmuseum.com.

The Northborough Free Library invites kids in grades K to 5 to join the Lego club meeting. The library has a huge collection of Legos, and each week there is a challenge kids can participate in, or they can build whatever they’d like. The program takes place on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. Kids will be making special Lego ornaments if they choose. No registration is required. For more information call the library at 508-393-5025, ext. 4.

