On Nov. 25 the Foxborough Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of two horses that got loose a nd wrote: “Do you know our owners? These 2 were wrangled on South Street just now.” Police later posted an update and joked that the two fugitives had run away to catch Foxborough High School’s Thanksgiving football game against Mansfield. “The horses were escaping from Mansfield to greener pastures,” police wrote. “They are huge Warrior fans and were headed to Foxborough to get good seats for the big game Thursday.” Police thanked everyone who assisted in corralling the horses. “A big shout out to all the cowboys (not Dallas) and cowgirls who helped out on South St.,” police wrote. (But alas, if the two horses were rooting for Foxborough High, they would have been disappointed: the Warriors ended up losing their Turkey Day game to Mansfield by a score of 22-12).

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

THEFT IN THE FORECAST

At 5:37 p.m. Nov. 30, Peabody police got a call from man on Apple Hill Road who reported that his snowblower was stolen sometime that afternoon. According to the police log entry, the snowblower was a 27-inch Husqvarna model valued at $1,700, and it was taken from the driveway. For the victim, the timing couldn’t have been worse, because the theft happened right before the first big snowstorm of the season.

SIGH OF RELIEF

At 5:48 a.m. Nov. 22, Bridgewater police got a call from a woman who said her husband “is in bed, is unresponsive and may have passed away,” according to a tweet by police. The responding officer quickly got to the bottom of it and discovered that the husband was actually alive and well — he had left earlier in the morning (unbeknownst to his wife) and she thought the pillows on the bed were him.

SOPHISTICATED SCAM

Police in Milton are warning residents not to fall for a sophisticated Bitcoin scam. “This past week, a resident received a call informing them that their social security number was used in a narcotics deal in Texas and that there was a warrant for their arrest,” police wrote on Facebook. “The resident, after suspecting this was a scam, was transferred by the scammer to the Milton Police Department, where the caller ID was the Milton Police business line and the caller identified themselves as a current Milton police officer. The victim confirmed the name provided as a current police officer through the department website.”

Police said the victim was told that her social security number had been compromised and in order to protect the money in her bank account, she needed to transfer it into Bitcoin. “The victim was directed to an address on American Legion Highway in Boston where she converted several thousand dollars into Bitcoin,” police wrote. “While following up on this case, detectives were able to determine that this is an ongoing social security Bitcoin scam that originated in India and Pakistan.”

Police are reminding residents to never provide personal information over the phone to someone who initiated the contact. Scammers can clone real phone numbers and make it appear like the call is coming from a legitimate agency, such as a bank, the IRS, or — in this case — your local police department. If you receive a call like this, contact the police and the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation consumer hotline at 617-973-8787. You should also report scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or by filing a complaint online at ftccomplaintassistant.gov .

