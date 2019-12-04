CHELMSFORD Folk-urban pop musician Patty Larkin visits the Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. Her 13th album, “Still Green,” is a collection of songs chronicling grief, love of family, and search for relief and respite after losing both parents and witnessing her sister’s serious heath issue. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit chelmsfordarts.org/dec-14th-patty-larkin.
LYNNFIELD MarketStreet Lynnfield’s 2019 holiday stroll has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will include Santa’s arrival on a vintage fire truck for a tree-lighting, shopping perks, samplings from select restaurants, kids’ activities, holiday photo opportunities, an ice bar hosted by Notch Brewing, interactive light displays by Limbic Media, live entertainment, and discounted rates to the MarketStreet Rink sponsored by Capital One. The outdoor skating rink, which offers skate rentals and a warming tent, is open through mid-February. Admission to the holiday stroll is complimentary. For more information, visit
marketstreetlynnfield.com.
ROCKPORT In its 17th season, WGBH’s “A Christmas Celtic Sojourn” with Brian O’Donovan will stop at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 4 and 8 p.m. The performance reflects the compelling offerings of the popular radio program, with the added excitement of a live show. For tickets and more information, visit wgbh.org/celtic.
SOMERVILLE Judge for yourself which home has the most festive display of lights and illuminated ornaments during the Illuminations Tour on Saturday, Dec. 14. Trolleys run for approximately 45 minutes between 4:30 and 9:15 p.m., beginning and ending at City Hall, 93 Highland Ave., where refreshments will be served, craft activities will be offered for children, and the Somerville Community Chorus will perform. For ticket information, visit somervilleartscouncil.org/illuminationstour. Proceeds support Somerville Arts Council programming.
