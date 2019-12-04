CHELMSFORD Folk-urban pop musician Patty Larkin visits the Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. Her 13th album, “Still Green,” is a collection of songs chronicling grief, love of family, and search for relief and respite after losing both parents and witnessing her sister’s serious heath issue. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit chelmsfordarts.org/dec-14th-patty-larkin.

LYNNFIELD MarketStreet Lynnfield’s 2019 holiday stroll has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will include Santa’s arrival on a vintage fire truck for a tree-lighting, shopping perks, samplings from select restaurants, kids’ activities, holiday photo opportunities, an ice bar hosted by Notch Brewing, interactive light displays by Limbic Media, live entertainment, and discounted rates to the MarketStreet Rink sponsored by Capital One. The outdoor skating rink, which offers skate rentals and a warming tent, is open through mid-February. Admission to the holiday stroll is complimentary. For more information, visit

marketstreetlynnfield.com.