HINGHAM The Hingham Singers will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” a beloved work from the Baroque choral repertoire, and engage the audience in group singing of seasonal carols. Jan Heuman will be the featured soloist in the “Gloria.” The seasonal concert will take place at Artisans in the Square, 63 South St., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at the store or by calling 781-749-7507, and $20 at the door.

DUXBURY The 48th annual “Christmas at King Caesar” supports the educational and preservation mission of the Duxbury Rural & Historical Society. The historic King Caesar House, its interiors festively decorated for the holiday season, will be open for public tours on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, purchased at the door. Society members receive half off the price. For more information see www.duxburyhistory.org.