HINGHAM The Hingham Singers will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” a beloved work from the Baroque choral repertoire, and engage the audience in group singing of seasonal carols. Jan Heuman will be the featured soloist in the “Gloria.” The seasonal concert will take place at Artisans in the Square, 63 South St., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at the store or by calling 781-749-7507, and $20 at the door.
DUXBURY The 48th annual “Christmas at King Caesar” supports the educational and preservation mission of the Duxbury Rural & Historical Society. The historic King Caesar House, its interiors festively decorated for the holiday season, will be open for public tours on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, purchased at the door. Society members receive half off the price. For more information see www.duxburyhistory.org.
PLYMOUTH Lúnasa, an all-instrumental quintet, performs original compositions mixed with material from the Celtic regions of Brittany, Galicia, and Asturias, including slower melodies involving three-part harmonies on traditional pipes, fiddle, and flute. The group consists of flutist and lead man Kevin Crawford, piper Cillian Vallely, fiddler Colin Farrell, Trevor Hutchinson on upright bass, and guitarist Patrick Doocey. The band will perform at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. For more information or to make reservations visit www.spirecenter.org.
COHASSET, HINGHAM The Broad Cove Chorale and Unicorn Singers will perform “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” composed by Matthew Harris and based on Dylan Thomas’s classic Christmas memoir. The choral program will benefit the Wellspring Multi-Service Center’s emergency assistance fund for people in crisis. Performances will take place at the Lutheran House of Prayer, 916 Main St., Hingham, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., and at First Parish Unitarian, on Cohasset Green, on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25, available at www.bcc-us.org/performance.html or at the door.
ROBERT KNOX
