LEXINGTON Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes, coauthors of the picture book “Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” will speak on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Cary Memorial Library. Accompanied by their service dog, Rescue — an ASPCA Dog of the Year — they will discuss the role of service dogs who help people with physical disabilities and the feats that people and dogs can accomplish together. The authors will read the book aloud, share their story as Boston Marathon bombing survivors, take questions, and sign books for attendees. Admission is free; books may be purchased at the event. The Cary Memorial Library is located at 1874 Massachusetts Ave. For more information, go to www.carylibrary.org.
WESTON The Boston-based choral group Saengerfest is joined by Southern Rail for “Wassail!” — a concert of holiday music — on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. at Casey Theatre Regis College, 235 Wellesley St. Tickets are $30 general admission; $20 students under 18. For tickets go to www.saengerfest.org.
NEWTON Historic Newton offers a special candlelight tour of Durant-Kenrick house in honor of the winter holidays and the many different ways that the families who lived there in centuries past celebrated. After the tour, enjoy caroling and hot beverages. Register in advance through newtonma.gov/candletour or come on the day of the tour. Admission is $15 nonmembers; $10 Historic Newton members and children. Durant-Kenrick House is located at 286 Waverley Ave. For more information, call 617-641-9142.
LITTLETON Skip the city traffic and enjoy the breathtaking spectacle of a classic “The Nutcracker” performance with Dance Prism at Littleton Performing Arts Center, 56 King St., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Each performance is followed by a meet-and-greet with the dancers. Tickets are $20 to $28. For more information go to www.danceprism.com or call 508-752-0888.
