A four-time Division 2 All-American hockey player at Saint Michael’s College, the ‘98 grad will have his No. 9 retired Saturday, the first former Purple Knight skater to earn the honor. The Xaverian grad still holds Saint Michael’s records for points (234), assists (141), and is second in goals (93).

Matt Hanna

Milford

The Catholic Memorial High grad has directed the Colby men’s basketball team to a 7-0 start, averaging 17.3 points and a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. The 5-foot-9-inch guard was the New England Small College Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 28 points in wins over New Jersey City and Kean.

Advertisement

Flannery O’Connor

Amesbury

The 5-11 freshman forward is putting up 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in a 4-1 start for the Framingham State women’s basketball team. The Amesbury High grad had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-70 win over Lasell to earn Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors.