She is the Beverly college’s all-time leader in triples and stolen bases, and in soccer ranks third in goals and points. In 2008, the year she graduated, McGinn helped lead Endicott to the finals of the NCAA Division 3 regional softball tournament.

McGinn is the only student-athlete in Endicott history to play on a combined eight conference championship soccer and softball teams. Her many honors included five all-regional selections and twice being named Commonwealth Coast Conference Softball Player of the Year.

Speed and endurance, and the joy of being on the playing field, combined to make Paula McGinn a multi-sport Hall of Fame athlete at Lynn Classical and Endicott College.

Advertisement

“I always wanted to be the best I could be and give my all,’’ said the 33-year-old McGinn, now a senior financial analyst for Bedford-based RSA Security.

At Lynn Classical, McGinn was a Northeastern Conference All-Star for soccer, basketball, and softball. She is believed to be the only girl in school history to be named an all-star in three sports in consecutive seasons.

“Each sport was a new challenge, so I was never complacent,’’ said McGinn, an outfielder and natural righty hitter who, because of her speed, was converted her sophomore year at Classical to a left-side “slapper’’ and leadoff hitter by former head softball coach Chris Warren.

“Coach Warren took time to know his players,’’ she said. “He saw my potential and was a positive influence in my life.’’

McGinn, who has played in the Eastern Massachusetts Women’s Soccer League since 2011, resides in Beverly with her husband, Russell Gregoire, an IT systems administrator.

On their honeymoon last March, the couple skied the Swiss Alps.

“I’ve learned that hard work pays off,’’ she said. “Not every game will be a ‘W’ but you go back out there because tomorrow is a new opportunity.’’

Advertisement