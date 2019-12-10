Mandarin Chinese-speaking visitors will soon have the opportunity to learn about Lexington’s role in the Revolutionary War in their native language. The town presently offers English-only guided Liberty Ride trolley tours and both guided and self-guided Battle Green walking tours, but all of them are currently in English.

With the help of a recent $2,500 grant from the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area, the town is partnering with the Chinese-American Association of Lexington to offer the guided trolley tours and self-guided walking tours in Mandarin. The grant is funding the cost of developing the program.

The Chinese-American Association of Lexington is providing translation services to develop the scripts for the trolley tours and written materials for the self-guided tours. The town hopes to launch the self-guided Mandarin language tours next spring but has not yet set a start date for the trolley tours.