Mandarin Chinese-speaking visitors will soon have the opportunity to learn about Lexington’s role in the Revolutionary War in their native language. The town presently offers English-only guided Liberty Ride trolley tours and both guided and self-guided Battle Green walking tours, but all of them are currently in English.
With the help of a recent $2,500 grant from the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area, the town is partnering with the Chinese-American Association of Lexington to offer the guided trolley tours and self-guided walking tours in Mandarin. The grant is funding the cost of developing the program.
The Chinese-American Association of Lexington is providing translation services to develop the scripts for the trolley tours and written materials for the self-guided tours. The town hopes to launch the self-guided Mandarin language tours next spring but has not yet set a start date for the trolley tours.
“This grant will help us meet our goal of sharing Lexington’s role in the American Revolutionary War with a greater audience,” Melisa Tintocalis, the town’s economic development director, said in a statement. “As a result we are able to promote the historic and cultural resources of the region with an increasing number of international visitors and expand goodwill between our countries.”
Town officials noted that the number of visitors from China to the Boston area has risen significantly in recent years, and that Lexington’s Asian-American population climbed 154 percent from 2000 to 2016 to about 3,673 residents.
