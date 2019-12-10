Needham is seeking to earn state recognition for its efforts to curb its energy use and rely more on renewable sources, a move that could position it to earn new grant funding.

The town recently submitted an application to become a Green Community, a designation the state provides to cities and towns that take specified steps to become more energy efficient and to expand their uses of renewable energy. Those earning the status become eligible to receive grants for energy-related projects.

To date, 240 municipalities have been named Green Communities. Needham Selectmen in November voted to submit the application after receiving support for the idea from residents. The School Committee also voted to support the plan.