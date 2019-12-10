The Easton Historical Commission invites local photographers to submit photos that highlight the historic and natural beauty of Easton — as well as its people, pets, and animals — as part of a celebration of the town’s history.
The deadline for submitting photos to the 20th annual competition is Tuesday, Dec. 17. Details of the contest’s rules and categories — which include separate prizes for works by children, youth, and adults — are available on the town website, easton.ma.us. Find “Historical Commission” under “Boards & Committees” and click on the “News” tab.
The winning pictures will be displayed on Jan. 26 at Oakes Ames Memorial Hall during the joint awards ceremony for the competition and for the annual awards given to people who have made significant contributions to preserving Easton’s historic environment. The photos also will be displayed later at the Bank of Easton, which finances the event.
