The Easton Historical Commission invites local photographers to submit photos that highlight the historic and natural beauty of Easton — as well as its people, pets, and animals — as part of a celebration of the town’s history.

The deadline for submitting photos to the 20th annual competition is Tuesday, Dec. 17. Details of the contest’s rules and categories — which include separate prizes for works by children, youth, and adults — are available on the town website, easton.ma.us. Find “Historical Commission” under “Boards & Committees” and click on the “News” tab.