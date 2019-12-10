The Quincy Planning Board has approved a developer’s plan to build 465 residential units in seven buildings at the site of the old Quincy Hospital.
The unanimous Dec. 4 decision upset residents of the Hospital Hill neighborhoods — and others opposed to what they see as over-development in the city — who contend that the project, known as Ashlar Park, is too dense for the primarily single-family area.
FoxRock Properties’ development also includes 590 parking spaces on the 15-acre site on Whitwell Street.
The Planning Board imposed 36 conditions on its approval, including requiring a $1 million contribution to the city for off-site traffic and infrastructure improvements.
Quincy Medical Center — which opened in 1890 as Quincy Hospital — closed in 2014, but kept open a small emergency room facility. FoxRock plans to demolish most of the existing buildings, except for the iconic administration building.
The Quincy-based development company also is planning a major project in Quincy Center that includes a large medical office building.
Mayor Thomas Koch, who appoints the Planning Board, supported the Hospital Hill plan as a good reuse of the property, and praised the vote.
Kris Locke of the Hospital Hill Neighborhoods Association said her group was considering all options, which include appealing the Planning Board decision.
