The future of the Star Market site on Broadway is the subject of a community meeting in Somerville on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The city’s Economic Development team and Ward 4 Councilor Jesse Clingan are jointly holding the session, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Healey School, 5 Meacham St. The Star Market site on Broadway has been vacant since 2007.

Last June, the city held a community meeting to explore whether residents would be interested in the city taking aggressive action to reactivate the site, including using eminent domain.