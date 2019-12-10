The future of the Star Market site on Broadway is the subject of a community meeting in Somerville on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The city’s Economic Development team and Ward 4 Councilor Jesse Clingan are jointly holding the session, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Healey School, 5 Meacham St. The Star Market site on Broadway has been vacant since 2007.
Last June, the city held a community meeting to explore whether residents would be interested in the city taking aggressive action to reactivate the site, including using eminent domain.
At Tuesday’s meeting, officials will be seeking additional public feedback on two key questions: whether an urban renewal plan is the right path forward for the site, and if so, what should that plan look like. The meeting will be an open house-style event so that community members can drop in at any time to chat with city staff, talk to neighbors, and learn more about the subject.
For more information, go to somervoice.somervillema.gov or contact Lauren Drago at ldrago@somervillema.gov.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.