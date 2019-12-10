The hearing is a follow-up to a prior meeting in August that reviewed the study.

The town’s Recreation Department is working with consultants Weston & Sampson on a feasibility and design study, the town said in a statement.

Wellesley town officials considering improvements for the Morses Pond beach area and bathhouse will hold a public hearing on Monday.

The project’s goals include upgrades to the bathhouse, staff areas, and storage at the pond; landscape and site improvements; enhancing accessibility; facilitating passive recreational use like walking and hiking; and the expansion of user amenities and opportunities to generate additional revenue, according to a presentation from the August meeting.

The beach area and bathhouse are located on a nearly 5-acre parcel owned and maintained by the town, according to bid documents for the study.

The town has devoted “considerable time, energy and funds” to preserving Morses Pond, and the study’s designer was “to create a beach front, open space and bathhouse that will strengthen the identity and culture of Morses Pond through organization of amenities, landscape materials, lighting, furniture and finish selections,” according to bid documents.

The upcoming public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Warren Building at 90 Washington St., the statement said.

“All residents and Morses Pond patrons are invited to attend and share their thoughts,” the town said in the statement.