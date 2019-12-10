Manchester-by-the-Sea recently tapped a familiar face to become the new leader of its police department. The Board of Selectmen appointed Todd J. Fitzgerald to serve as police chief.

Fitzgerald, a 28-year veteran of the department, had served as acting chief since April 1. He succeeds Edward G. Conley, who left the chief’s job earlier this year to become police chief in Gloucester.

“As someone who has served the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea for my entire career, it’s an incredible honor to take on this position, and I plan to use my experience and knowledge to ensure this department continues to provide the highest quality policing services possible to our community,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.