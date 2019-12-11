The town still has work to do before the state Department of Environmental Protection approves the transfer, according to Hingham Selectwoman Mary Power, the board’s point person on the water issue who provided the April 1 date.

Hingham residents voted to buy the private company that supplies water to Hingham, Hull, and a portion of Cohasset back in the spring — but the town won’t actually own and operate the utility until at least April 1, 2020, officials said.

“What we have to do is create a business plan, and a big part of the business plan is to let [the state] know who is going to operate the water system,” she said in a recent interview. “[We] have to ensure that all of us ratepayers continue to receive high quality water.”

To that end, Hingham has asked companies to submit bids to run the water system. Companies have until Dec. 23 to respond, Power said.

Aquarion Water, which has run the historically private water company for years, is continuing to own and operate it in the interim but is not interested in being merely the operator, Power said.

But six other companies attended an Oct. 15 tour of the Aquarion facility, a requirement for any firm that wants to submit a bid to run the system.

The attendees included representatives from three large international companies: Jacobs, Suez, and Veolia.

Weston & Sampson, which is based in Reading, also sent a representative. So did Woodard & Curran, which runs systems across the United States and is based in Portland, Maine, and WhiteWater, a smaller company based in Charlton, Mass.

Power said the selectmen, who are acting as water commissioners, plan to choose an operator for the system in mid-January. However it would take until at least April 1 to transition into actually running the system, she said.

She said selectmen also plan to choose a name for the new Hingham-owned water company in January.

The town also will hire a water superintendent, a position that is advertised with a salary between approximately $108,000 and $137,000.

Power said Hingham spent just under $1.5 million studying the feasibility of buying the water company and will spend approximately $500,000 more until the sale goes through.

The town will spend approximately $108 million to buy the water company, she said.

Hingham officials’ main argument for buying the private utility was that the town would be able to funnel more money back into the system since it wouldn’t need to turn a profit, Power said. Although it’s not yet clear what the cost of municipal ownership will be, that assumption still holds.

“What we had always committed to was in the first year we would keep water rates the same, and that is still our intention,” she added.

“This water effort is a complex transaction and [we] understand the responsibility were taking on — and putting together a team to make sure we do this right.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.