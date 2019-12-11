On Dec. 4, the West Bridgewater Police Department posted photos of a car that was being driven with what appeared to be several inches of snow covering its windows. Lieutenant Timothy Nixon said police pulled the vehicle over on South Main Street and cited the driver for impeded operation for failing to remove the snow. “A friendly reminder from our Midnight to 8AM shift,” police wrote on Facebook. “We understand sometimes you don’t want to get out of bed early in the morning, or that you may be running a bit late for school or work. However, please make sure to take the time to properly clean off snow from your car prior to heading out to start your day. Remember, Santa is watching.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

West Bridgewater Police Department

POLITICAL PUNDITRY

At 8:17 a.m. Nov. 27, Wellesley Police Officer John Kane spoke with a man who said that a political sign was taken from his property sometime between Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 8 a.m., according to police. The sign said “Any Functioning Adult 2020.” Police said there are no suspects.

FOOTPRINTS IN THE SNOW

At 3:45 a.m. Dec. 3, Melrose police were dispatched to check out a report of a man walking down driveways and looking into the windows of parked cars. As Officer Richard Cooney approached Orient Place, which is a dead end street, he saw a man standing by a vehicle parked with its lights on in a driveway. The suspect fled through a backyard and scaled a fence, according to a statement by police. Cooney followed his footprints in the snow through multiple yards and along sidewalks until the prints came to an abrupt end in the driveway of 4 Harding Road, where the man was found hiding under a playset in the backyard. The man “allegedly provided multiple conflicting explanations for his presence in the area,” and police found that he had an ID that had been stolen from a car in Wakefield. The 29-year-old Lowell man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct; attempting to commit a crime; furnishing a false name, and possession of a false RMV document. Police said he was also wanted on multiple previous warrants issued out of Chelsea and Lowell.

I’LL HAVE FRIES WITH THAT

On Nov. 3, Bridgewater police heard from a manager of McDonald’s who called to report that a woman “just threw a bucket of ketchup at one of the employees and drove off,” according to a tweet by police. A week later, at 11:42 p.m. Nov. 10, a caller at McDonald’s told police there was a group of youths causing a disturbance and yelling obscenities at customers through a bull horn, according to a tweet by police.

600 MILES AWAY

At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 1, Stow police received a call from a woman reporting that she’d learned someone was planning to steal her dog. When getting her information, police discovered she actually wanted to call the Stow Police Department in Ohio, according to the police log entry. The information was relayed to the police department in Stow, Ohio.

HAVE A HOLLY, JOLLY

At 6:31 p.m. Nov. 30, Marblehead police got a call from a resident of Leggs Hill Road who reported that someone had cut the wires to his outdoor Christmas lights. According to the police log entry, the resident didn’t have reason to believe an animal was to blame “because they are clean cuts.” The resident asked for the incident to be logged.

BUT DID HE PAY THE DRIVER?

At 2:42 a.m. Nov. 28, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone who reported that a strange man in his 30s “wearing no shoes,” a gray sweatshirt, and his “pants on inside out” was at the front door attempting to get into the house, according to a tweet by police. A cruiser stopped by the home and the officer reported that the man had been “dropped off at wrong house by Uber.”

