Weymouth officials are looking for public input into a proposed update of the town’s plans for its open space and recreation facilities.
The current plan took effect seven years ago and expires in 2020. Officials say that having a current plan gives the town more opportunities to receive state and federal grants, as well as providing direction for what needs to be done.
The proposed new plan will be presented on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Weymouth Town Hall. Town officials worked with a consultant, Horsley Witten Group of Sandwic, which held a public workshop and surveyed residents before releasing the draft plan on Dec. 5.
Besides zeroing in on a need for increased maintenance of existing parks, playgrounds, and open spaces, the plan identified places to increase recreation options and access to them. Those include improvements to Great Pond in South Weymouth, Iron Hill Park in Jackson Square, the Back River Trail connections, Smelt Brook in Weymouth Landing, and the walkway on the embankment between Wessagusset and Lane beaches in North Weymouth.
The detailed 106-page draft plan is available at www.weymouthoutdoors.com.
