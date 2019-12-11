Weymouth officials are looking for public input into a proposed update of the town’s plans for its open space and recreation facilities.

The current plan took effect seven years ago and expires in 2020. Officials say that having a current plan gives the town more opportunities to receive state and federal grants, as well as providing direction for what needs to be done.

The proposed new plan will be presented on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Weymouth Town Hall. Town officials worked with a consultant, Horsley Witten Group of Sandwic, which held a public workshop and surveyed residents before releasing the draft plan on Dec. 5.