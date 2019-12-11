DANVERS Rabbi Richard Perlman, spiritual leader and also cantor of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody, will host a lively “Ask the Rabbi” event on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry St. The interfaith discussion about faith, and what it means to be Jewish and Christian, begins with the sharing of food at 5:45 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., ending with a 30-minute question-and-answer period. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended by calling 978-774-1150 or e-mailing allstoffice@gmail.com.

IPSWICH The Crane Estate, located at 290 Argilla Road, will open for self-guided tours, holiday music by choral ensemble Lyricora, a cash bar, light appetizers, and the Castle Hill gift shop on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Member admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children, or $20 for nonmember adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at thetrustees.org.