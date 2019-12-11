DANVERS Rabbi Richard Perlman, spiritual leader and also cantor of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody, will host a lively “Ask the Rabbi” event on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry St. The interfaith discussion about faith, and what it means to be Jewish and Christian, begins with the sharing of food at 5:45 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., ending with a 30-minute question-and-answer period. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended by calling 978-774-1150 or e-mailing allstoffice@gmail.com.
IPSWICH The Crane Estate, located at 290 Argilla Road, will open for self-guided tours, holiday music by choral ensemble Lyricora, a cash bar, light appetizers, and the Castle Hill gift shop on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Member admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children, or $20 for nonmember adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at thetrustees.org.
Advertisement
LOWELL The characters of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” return in the new holiday tale “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” by playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. While the events of last season’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” unfolded upstairs, the servants below now find themselves in the midst of a scandal involving an unwelcome visit by the incorrigible Mr. Wickham. Performances take place through Sunday, Dec. 22, at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack St. For tickets and more information, call 978-654-4678 or visit mrt.org.
NEWBURYPORT Need a reprieve from the holiday rush? In its 16th season, the Christmas in New England concert tour, which visits Belleville Congregational Church at 300 High St. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., features a seasonal blend of traditional, contemporary, and original Christmas music performed with acoustic instruments and vocals. Admission costs $15 at the door. For more information, visit
christmasinnewengland.net.
Advertisement
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.