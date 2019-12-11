KINGSTON Kingston Public Library will host a performance of “A Christmas Carol” featuring award-winning actor and director J.T. Turner in a one-actor production. Turner will portray author Charles Dickens along with the characters of his famous Christmas tale at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free. To register to attend or for more information, see
kingstonpubliclibrary.org.
HANOVER Snug Harbor Community Chorus performs its holiday concert, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” featuring 80 singers in a program of classical pieces, traditional Christmas carols, and Hanukkah songs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 17 Church St., on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. The vocal ensemble is a nonprofit, nonaudition chorus with members from throughout the South Shore. Tickets, $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger, are available at snugharborcc.org.
Advertisement
PLYMOUTH Local poet, singer, and actor Glyn Dowden will perform Dylan Thomas’s nostalgic evocation of childhood, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” at Plymouth Public Library. A small children’s chorus will join in this classical telling of a holiday in older times. The program will take place at the library, 132 South St., on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. It’s free. For more information, see
plymouthpubliclibrary.org.
QUINCY The Quincy Park Department’s “Environmental Treasures Program” will host a guided winter solstice stroll on the shortest day, and longest night, of the year. A deliberately slow-paced walk along the Salt Marsh Trail, mostly in silence to experience the sights, sounds, and feel of the natural world, will start from Fenno Street at the intersection with Andrews Road on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. The event is free. In case of inclement weather on that date, call 617-472-0799 for rescheduling information.
ROBERT KNOX
Advertisement
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.