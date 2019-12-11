KINGSTON Kingston Public Library will host a performance of “A Christmas Carol” featuring award-winning actor and director J.T. Turner in a one-actor production. Turner will portray author Charles Dickens along with the characters of his famous Christmas tale at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free. To register to attend or for more information, see

kingstonpubliclibrary.org.

HANOVER Snug Harbor Community Chorus performs its holiday concert, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” featuring 80 singers in a program of classical pieces, traditional Christmas carols, and Hanukkah songs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 17 Church St., on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. The vocal ensemble is a nonprofit, nonaudition chorus with members from throughout the South Shore. Tickets, $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger, are available at snugharborcc.org.