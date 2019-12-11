CONCORD The Concord Women’s Chorus presents “The Harps Eternal,” a program of works written for women’s voices and harp, with celebrated harpist Franziska Huhn and featuring Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 81 Elm St. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 and under. For tickets or more information, go to

concordwomenschorus.org.

WATERTOWN New Repertory Theatre presents “Oliver!,” the classic, intergenerational musical by Lionel Bart and based on Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist.” The production runs through Dec. 29, in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling 617-923-8487 or visiting

newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as are free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.