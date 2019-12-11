CONCORD The Concord Women’s Chorus presents “The Harps Eternal,” a program of works written for women’s voices and harp, with celebrated harpist Franziska Huhn and featuring Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 81 Elm St. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 and under. For tickets or more information, go to
concordwomenschorus.org.
WATERTOWN New Repertory Theatre presents “Oliver!,” the classic, intergenerational musical by Lionel Bart and based on Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist.” The production runs through Dec. 29, in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling 617-923-8487 or visiting
newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as are free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.
ARLINGTON “Plenty 2019,” on view through Jan. 10 at 13FOREST Gallery, highlights the work of 47 New England artists, working in media including painting, drawing, and printmaking to photography and sculpture. The gallery is located at 167A Massachusetts Ave. For hours and more information, call 781.641.3333 or go to www.13forest.com.
LEXINGTON Francesca Anderson Fine Art invites the public to its 35th Almost Miniatures Show, with more than 155 small paintings and prints and some crafts, priced at $60 to $625, now through Jan. 12. (closed Dec. 25-Jan. 1). The gallery is located at 56 Adams St. For more information, go to FAFineArt.com or call 781-862-0660.
NANCY SHOHET WEST
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.