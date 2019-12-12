The Oliver Ames grad averaged 25.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists to propel the Bridgewater State men’s basketball team to wins over Dean and Wheaton in a 2-1 week. The 6-foot-3-inch senior guard is leading the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference in scoring (21.1) and assists (4.3) per game.

Danielle Page

NORTH ANDOVER

Competing at BU’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, the Tufts University sophomore registered a 16:51.97 finish in the 5,000 meters, the second-fastest clocking in Division 3 indoors this season. The Governor’s Academy grad recorded a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Division 3 cross-country championships this past fall.

Gavin Tasker

Concord

The senior midfielder was tabbed the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the NCAA Division 3 final four in men’s soccer as Tufts repeated as champion with a 2-0 win over New England Small College Athletic Conference rival Amherst. An All-American pick, the Middlesex School grad tallied five goals and eight assists for the Jumbos (20-2-2).