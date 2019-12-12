At Norwich University, the 5-foot-4-inch Conway has been a goal-per-game player for one of the elite programs in NCAA Division 3 women’s hockey. With a pair of goals in a 5-0 win over Southern Maine last weekend, the 93d and 94th of her college career, she broke the program record and now is ninth all-time in NCAA history — all divisions — for career goals. She also has recorded 53 assists. Her 147 career points rank third at Norwich, behind Sophie Leclerc (163), in her first year as head coach back at her alma mater, and Julie Fortier (174).

Amanda Conway always has been able to scorch the back of the net. Skating for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op girls’ hockey program, she tallied a state-record 86 goals as a senior, finishing her prolific career with 204.

With 18 goals and 10 assists so far this season, the Methuen resident has propelled the Cadets to a 10-1 start and a No. 3 ranking nationally.

“Amanda has been and continues to be a catalyst for our entire program,” Leclerc said. “She carries a quiet confidence fueled by her deep passion for the game and love for teammates. Amanda is the engine within the machine we are continuing to build this year. I am so proud of her accomplishments thus far and thrilled to have had the opportunity to work alongside her for her final year here at Norwich.”

Between hockey and classes in Norwich, Vt., Conway answered some questions from the Globe.

Q. When you’re scoring on such a torrid stretch, do you expect yourself to light the lamp every game?

A. I feel like I really try not to predict or think about much of when I am going to score or not. I let everything happen as it should. I try not to think about it.

Q. You won a national championship as a sophomore, what was the best part about that journey?

A. The whole thing didn’t feel real. It’s crazy because it still doesn’t feel real. I think, obviously the final game was the best part, putting all the final pieces together.

Q. Why did you choose Norwich?

A. I played for the Boston Shamrocks for juniors after high school and I had no idea where I wanted to go, that’s why I did the junior program. Even towards the end of that, I didn’t even know. I reached out to them and ended up going for a visit a couple weeks later. I was looking at a couple [Division 1 programs], but I wanted to be on a winning team. They needed high-testing scores to get in, I was a terrible tester so I wasn’t getting the scores I needed to get into those schools. Norwich was like, ‘You don’t need anything, we’ll just take you.’

Q. What is your major and what do you want to do for a career?

A. A psychology major, and I am in a toss-up between being a hockey coach and being a cop.

Q. Why a cop?

A. I’ve always been interested in the police force and the way they do things.

Q. What are your favorite hockey teams/players?

My favorite players is [David] Pastrnak. I don’t like teams other than the Bruins, but I like a lot of players, like [Chicago’s] Patrick Kane.

Q. If you could play a different sport collegiately, what would it be?

A. I played softball in high school, we were pretty good, that’s what I’d play.

Q. How did you get into playing hockey?

A. I have two brothers (Dillon, 28, and Cam, 25) and one sister (Taylor, 24), and I am the youngest. Basically watching my brothers playing, I was going to do the same thing my brothers do. I’ve been on skates since I could walk.

Q. What’s your go-to pre- or postgame meal?

A. I literally love chicken tenders.

