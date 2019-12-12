“What I care about is that we helped build a foundation for the program’s future success,’’ said Hines, an inductee to halls of fame at Waltham High and with the Middlesex Magic AAU basketball team.

But the most important number, said the feisty 6-foot-1-inch guard, is the 96 victories Babson teams racked up during his career while making two trips to the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Jeff Hines posted impressive career numbers on the basketball court for the Babson College mens’ basketball program from 2000-2004: first in steals, second in free throws made, third in assists, and ninth in points.

Hines said Babson coach Stephen Brennan, now in is 25th season, was like a second father. And Brennan said his team thrived off Hines’s energy and emotion.

A perennial New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference All-Star, Hines had a knack for slashing to the basket, adding “my offense came from my defense.’’

His mother, Kathy, played on the girls’ basketball team at Waltham High and his older brother, Terry, was captain of the boys’ team.

A wide receiver, Hines was voted Waltham High’s best offensive football player. He was a two-time basketball MVP who played on a Hawks’ team that won a school-record 20 games. He also played varsity baseball.

Hines cherishes friendships from his playing days, including Magic teammate Mike Crotty, and said his 2016 induction to the Waltham High Athletic Hall of Fame was “a dream come true.’’

Now 37, he resides in Waltham with his wife, the former Nicole Mendenhall, a varsity swimmer at Framingham High and Babson. They have four sons, Jackson, 8, and Cameron, 5, who are coached by their dad in Waltham’s youth basketball and baseball programs; and 3-year-old twins, Trey and Ben.

Hines, currently director of strategic accounts for Project44, a startup software company, said sports has “helped to bring out my best – every day.’’

