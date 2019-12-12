Anthropologists believe that humankind has observed the winter solstice since the Neolithic period, which began 12,000 years ago as people transformed from hunter-gatherers to farmers and settlers. In Concord, the tradition goes back only a couple of decades, but its significance rings as true now as ever.

Exhausted yet? Then maybe it’s time for what is perhaps Concord’s most soothing holiday tradition: the Winter Solstice Celebration, sponsored by The Umbrella Arts Center .

It’s already mid-December. You’ve attended “The Nutcracker,” snapped a selfie with Santa, wrapped gifts at a charity toy drive, decorated cookies, cheered for the town tree lighting, and maybe dropped a little cash at your favorite downtown retailer.

“It’s just about being outside and celebrating the season,” said Nancy Lippe, director of arts and environment at The Umbrella and the annual event’s organizer. “It’s a chance to celebrate something that isn’t commercial. And we don’t ask anything of people who attend. We just want people to come and share their spirit by singing and being together.”

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 21, on the banks of the Concord River, on the back lawn of the 1770 Old Manse. A candlelit luminaria will light the way from the parking lot to the gathering spot. “It’s very peaceful,” said Lippe. “There’s no amplification; we just have a guitarist from Voices for the Earth to accompany the singing, as well as some small hand-held drums and tambourines for audience members who want to play along.”

In an era when our lives seem artificially illuminated 24/7 by electric lights and screens, the idea of recognizing the longest night of the year may seem somewhat anachronistic. But the Winter Solstice Celebration ensures that the symbolism of the solstice is not forgotten.

“Halfway through the evening, we pass around a box filled with natural materials such as bark, twigs, and leaves,” Lippe said. “People may choose to take something from the box and lay it on the fire. Some attendees bring a piece of paper on which they’ve written something meaningful to them and they can put that into the fire as well. It’s a way of saying goodbye to the previous year and welcoming in the new lunar cycle.”

Fred Lindgren is the leader of Voices for the Earth and always plays guitar accompaniment for the Winter Solstice Celebration, but he emphasizes that the voice power comes from the audience. “It’s not a performance,” he said. “Everybody gets to sing.”

And typically, everybody does sing, Lindgren said. “We hand out songsheets of nondenominational winter carols. No electricity, no amplifiers, just the earth, the air, the fire, the water, and people singing just for fun, around a bonfire outside near the river in a historic place. And we do it early enough that many generations can attend together and then people can go on to their other Saturday night events.”

After the singing, hot cider will be served, and marshmallows will be available for roasting over the fire or for making s’mores.

The Umbrella’s Winter Solstice Celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. on the back lawn of the Old Manse, 269 Monument St., Concord. Admission is free. In the event of rain, it will be moved to 40 Stow St., Concord. For more information, go to theumbrellaarts.org/solstice.

Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.