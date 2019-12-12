But last year, for the first time, DiSanto’s team got to the top when the Hornets won their first-ever league title and went on to finish third in Division 1 at the All-State Meet behind Springfield Central and Central Catholic.

It was not easy for Mark DiSanto when he wrestled at Mansfield nearly two decades ago. And the view of the top was even more strained when he took over coaching at his alma mater eight years ago and had barely enough wrestlers to fill all the weight classes.

“It’s definitely had its ups and downs,” DiSanto said. “When I was here [2001-2005], we used to have big teams when everyone wanted to come out. Then we had a dip. Last year, it all came together. The moral of the story is that you don’t ever want to stop getting better or you won’t stay ahead of the other teams. It’s never easy.”

DiSanto credits the youth program in Mansfield for building the foundation that now allows the Hornets to compete with the likes of North Attleborough and Franklin in the Hockomock. While the sport sways in popularity in some areas of the state as former powerhouses have formed co-op programs just to field teams, the competition in the southeastern part of the state only seems to be getting stronger.

“The thing of it is that they all belong to the same clubs,” said DiSanto, whose roster has grown from 18 wrestlers when he took over the program to more than 30 each year in recent seasons. “They are competing in the season. But in the offseason they are all working together to get better. I’ve had kids coming out for the first year go to the clubs just to get a little bit better handle on things. When you have that, that’s when a program really starts to thrive.”

North Attleborough coach Geoffrey Burgess also credits the youth and club wrestling culture with spurring the sport’s popularity in town. He said the Kryptonite Wrestling Club out of North Attleborough has between 60 and 80 middle school-aged wrestlers each year. Since Kryptonite’s launch in 1998, the Rocketeers have won 17 Division 2 South Sectional titles, Division 2 state titles in 2016 and 2018, and more than 300 dual meets.

While Burgess, whose team was second to Central Catholic at last year’s Division 2 States, said the infrastructure of the youth program gives his wrestlers valuable experience and knowledge coming into high school, he declared it is the standard that Carmine Colace has set in Franklin that has set the bar so high in the league.

Colace began coaching in Franklin in 1981 — when he was 19 years old — and has compiled more than 600 victories and won 11 state titles.

“We have always respected Franklin for their success at all levels of the sport,” Burgess said. “We want to beat them, but in many ways have modeled our program after theirs. The rivalry has pushed our program, and many others in the league, to invest more time into the sport and the youth programs.”

Colace takes some personal pride in how wrestling has blossomed in the area, although it has made each night on the Hockomock mat more challenging for his Panthers.

“The league has become very competitive from top to bottom,” said Colace. “Early on, when I was coaching here, it was Foxborough, and Franklin, and North Attleborough, and then everybody else. I guess those others teams got tired of getting beaten ... by us three.”

Colace said when he began coaching, wrestlers did not need to come into high school with much experience on the mat to be successful. But that has all changed with most of the Hockomock League schools now boasting fertile feeder programs and clubs in the area like the New England Gold Colace runs out of Franklin.

“Years ago, you might have had an older brother who wrestled, and showed you the ropes, and that went a long way,” Colace said. “Now, if you don’t have youth wrestling you are going to get beat.”

Colace agreed with DiSanto that when area wrestlers come into the clubs they go from rivals in high school to one big family in the sport trying to help each other improve.

“It’s a lot of fun to get to know these kids from all of the other teams,” Colace said. “You can’t help but like kids who are into wrestling and want to work hard at it. Once they walk through the door [at New England Gold], we treat them all the same.”

Both Mansfield and North Attleborough are looking to keep their tradition going this season following the graduation of a New England champion. Mateusz Kudra was North Attleborough’s first All-State and New England champion at 285 pounds, while Jayden Curley was Mansfield’s first New England champion at 170.

“We have a very talented team back,” DiSanto said. “A lot of that is the youth program that has really paid dividends for us the past few years. Some of the seniors this year have been wrestling 10 years now.

“But things change every year,” he said. “Weights fluctuate. Younger kids get bigger. It’s going to take some time for everyone to slide into place. It’s a nice start with the roster we have. But you know that every team in the league is trying to get better.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.